Selena Gomez To Be Bridesmaid At BFF Taylor Swift's Wedding: Report

Selena Gomez is expected to serve as a bridesmaid at the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, according to a report by Page Six. The couple kicked off celebrations with a rehearsal dinner at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Thursday, ahead of their wedding on July 3 at the iconic arena.

Gomez attended the couple's rehearsal dinner and shared a glimpse of her preparations on Instagram Stories.

The appearance comes as the longtime friends, who have shared a close bond since 2008, prepare to celebrate one of Swift's biggest milestones together.

Swift and Gomez first became friends in 2008 when Gomez was dating Nick Jonas and Swift was in a relationship with Joe Jonas. Over the years, the two have frequently appeared together at red-carpet events, award shows and high-profile gatherings, including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The pair have also shared the stage on several occasions. In 2011, Gomez joined Swift during her Speak Now tour at Madison Square Garden for a performance of Who Says.

Swift has previously spoken about the longevity of their friendship, calling it "very precious and rare." During a 2014 interview with E!, she said, “When your life changes, and you become thrust into this really strange whirlwind where what your life is is different from what other people think your life is. And your life is commented on and your life is written about and fictionalized and all that. Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we've gone through.”

“Longevity is something you really can find very precious and rare in friendships.”

Gomez has also spoken publicly about Swift's support, calling her one of her closest friends and crediting her with standing by her without judgment.

During Swift's “Reputation” tour at the Rose Bowl in 2018, Gomez said, “The reason why [Taylor] has been one of my best friends is because this person has never ever judged a single decision I've made. She's always met me where I've been.”

The friendship has continued in recent years. Swift attended Gomez's wedding to music producer Benny Blanco in September last year.

According to the Page Six report, several celebrities are expected to attend the wedding celebrations, including Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, the Haim sisters, Sombr, Suki Waterhouse, Cara Delevingne, Mariska Hargitay, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.