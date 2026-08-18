Viral Video: When Sunita Ahuja Admitted Feeling 'Jealous' Seeing Govinda With Female Co-Stars

In an old interview that is now doing the rounds on social media, Sunita Ahuja spoke about how she felt seeing Govinda work with actresses.

During the conversation with Lehren, Sunita was asked how it felt to see her husband, who had become a major star and worked alongside numerous leading ladies in films. In response, Govinda jokingly interrupted, saying, "Ulta-seedha mat poochhna!" (Laughs).

Sunita then replied, "Itne... yeh inka profession hai, toh kaisa lagna kya? Abhi kaam hai toh karenge. Agar aap bolte ho ki jalan hoti hai, toh aur kisi bhi aurat ko jalan toh hogi hi..." (Laughs) "...lekin inka profession hai, toh main kuch bolti nahin."

("This is his profession, so what is there to feel? If it's work, then he will do it. If you ask whether I feel jealous, then any woman would naturally feel jealous. But this is his profession, so I do not say anything.")

What's happening now?

Sunita Ahuja recently referred to Govinda as a "sugar daddy" in connection with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Govinda has since responded to the controversy. The remarks came after Sunita publicly accused the actor of having an affair with the actress.

Responding to the allegations, Govinda said, "Jo kaam baahar mujhe milta hai, woh main karta nahin hoon, aur jo main kar raha hoon, usmein aap hastakshep kar rahi hain. Aur jab aap apna kaam kar rahi thi, chahe woh khaane ka show tha, chahe woh lockdown tha, Tina se kehkar dono shows mein aapne aise-vaise, yen-ken-prakaren mujhe bulvaya aur mujhse sevaayein lein. Khair, woh toh aapka haq hai."

(: "I do not take up every opportunity that comes my way, and yet you are interfering in the work I am currently doing. When you were working, whether it was your food show or during the lockdown, you used your contacts to invite me to both programmes and sought my support. Of course, that was your right.")

He further said, "Aur jis waqt maine film shuru ki hai, aap ek bhi kasar nahin chhod rahi hain ki main logon ke dil se utar jaaun, badnaam ho jaaun ya kuch aisa ho jaaye ki mera business na ho."

( "Now that I have started a film, you are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that I lose public support, get defamed, or suffer setbacks in my work.")



Also Read: Govinda Fires Back At Sunita Ahuja After 'Sugar Daddy' Remark, Calls Out Her 'Abusive' Language