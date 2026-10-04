Vedika Pinto Defends <i>Musafir Cafe's</i> Changed Ending Amid Criticism: "It Would Not Make Sense"

Vedika Pinto has addressed the criticism surrounding the ending of Musafir Cafe, which differs from the conclusion of the 2016 novel the show is based on. While the book ends with Sudha returning with Chander's eight-year-old child, the web series takes a different route with her character. The change did not sit well with a section of viewers and readers. Vedika, who played Sudha in the web series, explained why the makers chose to take a different approach to the story.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Vedika explained, "The novel was written in 2016, and generally the narrative has also changed in the last 10 years. I think that our writer, Sharanya, also wanted to give a female gaze to the characters. At the end of the book, Sudha actually comes back with Chander's 8-year-old child, so I also think that Chander was a bit of a red flag in the book."

The actor shared that she was unsure who made the final decision to change the ending, though she believed it was likely discussed in the writers' room. "The way we portrayed Sudha, it would not make sense for her to have a child, because then she will be going against everything that she stood for. People are not completely in agreement with the way we ended the series, but I guess at the end of the day we play characters for people to interpret," she added.

Musafir Cafe has been renewed for Season 2 on Netflix. When asked about her upcoming projects beyond the series, Vedika said she has not signed anything concrete yet.

She said, "There are very exciting things on the table and I don't want to jinx them by mentioning them now! I am proud to state that I would always tell my parents, 'I will feel I have a place in the industry as soon as I have scripts to read!' The bachpan wali Vedika is very happy now because every day there is a new story, and I have to decide which one is right for me."

Released in July on Netflix, Season 1 of Musafir Cafe also featured Vikrant Massey and Mahima Makwana in lead roles.

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