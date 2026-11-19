Actor Rohit Roy's daughter Airah Bose Roy, who was previously known as Kiara, is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Shashank Khaitan's upcoming film. The romantic revenge drama, titled Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin, will also introduce producer Sajid Nadiadwala's son, Subhaan, opposite Airah.

While Airah might be making her debut now, the young actor was previously offered an important role in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. However, she rejected the role, as she was studying at Brown University at that time.

Previously, in 2023, during a chat with Screen, Rohit Roy revealed that Airah was approached by Zoya Akhtar's team. “Excel called me for the archives. I told them that she is studying at Brown University, but I will check. I did tell her, but she couldn't give it a thought given the space she is in, where competition is intense. I have told her that once you finish your education and want to give it a thought, we would wholly support you,” Rohit said.

Back then Rohit had shared that he did not have any plans to launch his daughter, but he could consider producing her debut film. “I think it's one of the biggest mistakes of filmmakers to direct their own kids. It's the worst thing. I may produce for her but not direct her,” he said, adding, “The point also remains that she would want to be directed by Karan Johar more than me. But I will never helm her first film, as I would not be able to push the envelope. It would be best if she's directed by someone who works with her only as a creative collaborator. I think filmmakers should never launch their kids.”

After graduating from Brown in 2025, Airah is all set to make her Bollywood debut. The makers of Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin announced the project with a title reveal video, giving viewers a brief look at what to expect.

The makers have described the film as a romantic revenge drama, with love, passion and revenge forming the heart of the story. However, they have chosen to keep the plot and details about the characters under wraps for now.

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