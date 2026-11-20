After taking a long break from films to focus on raising her children, Sameera Reddy made a comeback to the big screen earlier this year. The actor has now talked about her experience of returning to films and shared how South cinema gave her far more respect and stardom than Bollywood.

“To be completely honest, I had a superb experience in South Indian cinema. I worked with top stars, including Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Suriya, Ajith, and Mohanlal, and my personal experiences were wonderful. Everyone's journey is different, but for me, my Southern film experience was way above my experience in Bollywood,” she said in a conversation with Hindustan Times,

She continued, “The respect, artistic value, financial compensation, and stardom I received in the South far surpassed what I experienced in Hindi cinema. Even today, 18 years later, the love and respect I receive from my Southern fans is unprecedented.”

Drawing comparisons between Bollywood fans and South fans, Sameera added, “While a Bollywood fan might say, ‘Oh yeah, there was a Sameera Reddy,' fans in the South still greet me warmly, saying, ‘We love you. You are our Meghna from Vaaranam Aayiram!' I will always hold the softest corner in my heart for my South Indian films, and in my mind, I will always consider myself a South Indian actor first.”

On reuniting with Sanjay Dutt on screen, Sameera said, “It was wonderful. Having done two or three films with Sanjay earlier, reuniting felt very comfortable. Sanjay also produced this film, and he was extremely sweet.”

She shared how Sanjay Dutt accommodated her schedule and allowed her to shoot over weekends so that she could be with her children during the week. “My life from morning to night revolves around my kids, and I found it very hard to leave them for weeks to shoot on set. But Sanjay accommodated me by suggesting, ‘Just come and shoot on the weekends.' Because of that arrangement, I shot every weekend over two to three months and loved every bit of it,” she said.

Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, Aakhri Sawal stars Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, and Sameera Reddy in prominent roles. The film hit theatres earlier this year.

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