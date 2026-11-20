Pop icon Miley Cyrus, who confirmed her engagement to partner Maxx Morando in last December, is set to marry him in Southern California this weekend, as per a report by TMZ. Details of their wedding are closely guarded, while official confirmation from the couple is still awaited.

Last month, Miley brought Maxx onstage at the Hollywood Bowl for a performance of their song Let's Get Married. The Internet thinks the singer was dropping hints about her November wedding.

The three-time Grammy winner was seen wearing a gold and diamond ring on her engagement finger at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles last year.

After the picture went viral, Miley said Morando had got down on one knee for the proposal during a recent trip to Asia during an interview with US TV show Good Morning America.

"I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation and I had completely surrendered and I'm telling you, I was so, so, so surprised," she said.

Cyrus, whose hits include Flowers and Party in the U.S.A, previously married Australian actor Liam Hemsworth in 2018.

The couple had been in a relationship for a decade but announced their divorce in 2019.

Speaking to British Vogue in 2023, Cyrus said she and Morando met after being "put on a blind date".

Morando is a drummer with LA-based band Liily. The band participated in NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party - hosted by Cyrus - in 2022, alongside musicians including Cyrus's godmother Dolly Parton and David Byrne.