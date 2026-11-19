Dhanush's OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram is heading for a significant box office milestone even before its theatrical release. The action thriller has crossed ₹7 crore in worldwide Day 1 advance bookings, including block seats, and has already overtaken Raayan to emerge as the actor's biggest film in terms of advance sales.

As per Sacnilk, the film had recorded ₹7.32 crore gross in opening-day advance bookings as of 12:02 PM IST on November 19. Without block seats, the collection stood at ₹6.61 crore. A total of 4.09 lakh tickets had been sold for 5,006 shows.

OM has already gone past the final advance-booking figures of several Dhanush films. Its current gross, excluding block seats, is higher than Raayan's closing advance collection of ₹6.15 crore. Captain Miller and Idli Kadai had recorded ₹3.87 crore and ₹3.07 crore, respectively.

The film's business across the national multiplex chains has reached ₹1.07 crore gross, including block seats, from 572 tracked shows at PVR, INOX and Cinepolis. This represents around 14.6% of its overall advance gross, with the remaining business coming from other cinema chains and theatres.

However, the real test for OM will be its opening-day performance at the box office. Raayan currently holds the record for Dhanush's biggest Tamil film opening, with an India gross of ₹15.67 crore. Idli Kadai occupies the second position with ₹12.75 crore, followed by Karnan, Vaathi and Captain Miller.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram also stars Mammootty. With the film set to arrive in theatres on November 20, its opening-day collection will determine whether Dhanush gets a new career-best opener.