Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran married on November 11 after dating for several years. Recently, the music composer shared a series of unseen photos from the pre-wedding festivities on Instagram.

The pictures featured the newlyweds posing with superstar Rajinikanth and politician MK Stalin. Some of the glimpses even featured the couple posing with their family members.

The caption read, "Our hearts are full. Your love and blessings mean more to us than words can express. Thank you for making this new beginning even more special. We carry all your love with us. - Kavya and Anirudh."

Background

A day ago, Anirudh Ravichander shared some more photos from their pre-wedding festivities on social media. The pictures offer a glimpse into the celebrations, with the couple seen enjoying several special moments with their family and friends.

In one of the pictures, Anirudh and Kavya are seen posing together as he wraps his arms around her. In another, the newlyweds make an entrance hand in hand as guests line up on either side, cheering and clapping for them.

The couple also shared a musical moment during the celebrations, with Anirudh singing and Kavya joining him on stage.

Another picture features them posing with their parents. For the occasion, Kavya wore an elegant white draped skirt with a thigh-high slit, paired with a gold off-shoulder corset-style top.

Anirudh complemented her look in an all-white ensemble featuring a double-breasted jacket, matching trousers and a white high-neck top.

In another picture from their festivities, Kavya opted for a champagne-gold embellished gown, which she paired with a soft pink feathered wrap. Anirudh kept it classic in a black shirt and trousers, teamed with a grey blazer.

The post also featured an unseen picture of the couple from their wedding in Greece. Sharing the photographs, Anirudh wrote, "My favourite kind of magic."

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran had a unique wedding ceremony as the couple chose a self-respect marriage. DMK IT Wing Secretary Dr T R B Rajaa confirmed the unique ceremony.

A self-respect marriage was started by social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu. In this type of wedding, the bride and groom make a promise to stay together and exchange garlands or rings in front of witnesses.

The ceremony provides couples with the freedom to marry in a simple way based on equal rights and respect for each other. It became legally accepted in Tamil Nadu in 1967.