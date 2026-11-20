Robert Pattinson is set to play the next James Bond and fans have already started guessing who will be cast as his leading lady. The search for the next Bond girl has become a talking point, especially after Variety shared a list of 19 actors who can play Bond's love interest in the upcoming film.

One name missing from the list was Amanda Seyfried and the actor was quick to notice it. She joined the discussion and wondered if she was too old for the role.

As per Variety's list, Adria Arjona, Emily Blunt, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Chase Infiniti, Lily James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Isabela Merced, Inde Navarrette, Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Pugh, Margaret Qualley, Margot Robbie, Anna Sawai, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sophie Turner and Zendaya have the potential to become the next Bond girl.

Soon after the publication shared the list on Instagram, Amanda Seyfried replied, “Am I too old?”

For those not aware, Amanda is 40 years old and will turn 41 next month. This makes her only a few months older than Robert Pattinson, who is also 40.

Amanda Seyfried has also made jokes about getting older in the past. During her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show, she spoke about fans suggesting that Sabrina Carpenter should play her daughter in Mamma Mia 3.

Reacting to the idea, Seyfried said, “I'm ageing, as everybody does. Naturally. It's fine. It's great. I love it. Somebody said she was a fan of the musical and they said, ‘Couldn't she play your daughter one day?' They fed it to me and I was like, ‘Yeah, that would be great.' And then it's the headline everywhere. It's not like I was like, ‘You know who should play my daughter?' You brought it up. Big fan.”

Although several names are circulating online for the next Bond girl, Margaret Qualley is currently among the strong contenders to appear opposite Robert Pattinson. She also appeared in a James Bond tribute at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Still, the makers have not confirmed her or any other actors' involvement in the film yet.