Did you know that Kabir Bedi played villain Gobinda in the 1983 James Bond film titled Octopussy? As Robert Pattinson has been cast as the new James Bond following Daniel Craig's exit from the franchise, senior actor Kabir Bedi dug out a throwback picture of himself as villain Gobinda.

Directed by John Glen, Roger Moore played James Bond in the film. Calling it a milestone in his international career, Kabir Bedi wrote, "There's a new Bond in town. An old adversary watching with interest - maybe it's time for Gobinda to run into James @007 again - he has a long memory. Sharing an image from my archives from the sets of 'OCTOPUSSY'. Gobinda the villain opposite the unforgettable Roger Moore. A memorable chapter in my international career and one that Bond fans around the world still bring to life with their affection so many years later! As for Gobinda... he always did prefer action to words."

In the picture, Kabir Bedi's Govinda is seen wearing a turban and holding a rifle and looking straight into the camera.

About Octopussy

Octopussy is the thirteenth in the James Bond series produced by Eon Productions. It is the sixth to star Roger Moore as the MI6 agent James Bond and the second to be directed by John Glen. The screenplay was written by George MacDonald Fraser, Richard Maibaum and Michael G. Wilson.

The film's title is taken from a short story in Ian Fleming's 1966 short story collection Octopussy and The Living Daylights. Although the events of the "Octopussy" short story form part of the title character's background, the film's plot is mostly original.

"Despite a couple of electrifying action sequences, Octopussy is a formulaic, anachronistic Bond outing," the film's review on Rotten Tomatoes read.

Octopussy premiered in North America on The ABC Sunday Night Movie on February 2, 1986.

Kabir Bedi's international projects credit includes films like The Black Corsair, The Thief of Baghdad, to name a few.