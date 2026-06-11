Bollywood Actor Kabir Bedi Takes Delivery Of Mahindra XEV 9S Electric SUV; Details

Veteran Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi has bought a brand new Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV. This update coincides with the government's push for citizens to adopt clean energy vehicles. Additionally, many celebrities have been switching to electric vehicles, with several choosing Mahindra models. Just before Kabir Bedi's purchase, Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi took delivery of a Mahindra XEV 9e.

Kabir Bedi's Mahindra XEV 9S

The update was shared on social media with pictures of Kabir Bedi taking the delivery of his brand-new seven-seater electric SUV. In the pictures, he can be seen posing with the vehicle. He also celebrated his new electric SUV with a traditional "puja" and "aarti". Based on the pictures, the veteran actor has bought the Desert Myst colour of the electric SUV. Besides this, the SUV is also available in Ruby Velvet, Nebula Blue, Stealth Blue, Midnight Black, and Everest White.

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Mahindra XEV 9S

The Mahindra XEV 9S starts at a price of Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra provides three different battery pack choices for the XEV 9S, all capable of DC fast charging at rates ranging from 140 kW to 180 kW. The entry-level Pack One Above variant is available with 59 kWh (231 hp) and 79 kWh (286 hp) options, both of which power the rear wheels. The ARAI-certified range reaches up to 521 km for the base model XEV 9S with the 59 kWh battery and up to 679 km for the 79 kWh variants.

Also Read: Punjabi Singer Daler Mehndi Takes Delivery Of Mahindra XEV 9E; Details

Celebrities Who Mahindra EVs

Multiple celebrities have bought Mahindra electric SUVs, like Aakanksha Singh, Anurag Kashyap, Jaaved Jaaferi, Boman Irani, and AR Rahman. Among the most popular models was the Mahindra XEV 9e, which is also the first born electric vehicle of the brand. Recently, the focus has shifted to the relatively new XEV 9S. It attracts attention because of its seven-seat layout and a long list of features.