Punjabi Singer Daler Mehndi Takes Delivery Of Mahindra XEV 9E; Details

Popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has added a brand-new Mahindra XEV 9E to his garage. The celebrated singer recently took delivery of the all-electric Mahindra XEV 9E, joining a growing list of celebrities who are choosing Indian-made electric vehicles. Mahindra shared the delivery video of the Mahindra XEV 9E on its official social media handles. The clip captures a special moment as Daler Mehndi and his family welcome the new Mahindra XEV 9E home.

In the delivery video, the Mahindra XEV 9E arrives covered before being unveiled by Daler Mehndi himself. Surrounded by family members and dealership representatives, the singer was seen performing traditional rituals and offering prayers for the new Mahindra XEV 9E.

The purchase highlights the increasing popularity of the Mahindra XEV 9E among buyers looking for a premium electric SUV with modern technology and impressive range.

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Mahindra XEV 9E: Details

The Mahindra XEV 9E is one of the brand's most advanced electric SUVs. Built on Mahindra's dedicated INGLO electric platform, the Mahindra XEV 9E features a futuristic coupe-SUV design that helps it stand out on Indian roads. The Mahindra XEV 9E measures 4,790 mm in length and comes with a wheelbase of 2,775 mm, offering a spacious cabin for passengers. The electric SUV also boasts a large boot, making it practical for family use. Its bold styling, connected LED lighting elements, and aerodynamic profile have made the Mahindra XEV 9E one of the most talked-about EVs in the country.

Mahindra XEV 9E: Features, Battery, and Range

The Mahindra XEV 9E comes loaded with premium features. Highlights include a triple-screen dashboard setup, panoramic glass roof, ventilated front seats, wireless connectivity, a premium audio system, and Level 2 ADAS technology.

On the safety front, the Mahindra XEV 9E offers multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems.

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The Mahindra XEV 9E is available with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options. Depending on the variant, the electric SUV delivers up to 282 bhp and a claimed driving range of up to 656 km on a single charge.

Currently, the Mahindra XEV 9E is priced from Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most premium electric SUVs from the Indian manufacturer.