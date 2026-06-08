BMW Cars To Get Costlier By Up To 2% Starting July 2026 - Details

BMW Group India has announced a price increase of up to 2% across its range, effective 1 July 2026. The price increase will be applicable across the range for BMW and MINI vehicles.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, "Our robust demand and exceptional product range allow BMW Group India to consistently set new benchmarks in the luxury mobility space. To protect our premium standards against macroeconomic headwinds - specifically rupee depreciation and escalating logistics costs - we are introducing a price increase of up to 2% across our portfolio, effective 1 July 2026. This adjustment ensures the uninterrupted delivery of the superior engineering and world-class care our buyers expect."

The range of locally produced cars includes the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5, BMW X7, BMW M340i, and BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase.

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BMW also offers BMW i5 M60, BMW i7, BMW i7 M70, BMW iX, BMW M440i Convertible, BMW M2 Coupe, BMW M4 Competition, BMW M5, and BMW XM as completely built-up units (CBU).

Previously, the brand announced its Summer Service Campaign 2026, rolling out the initiative across its authorised dealer network to help customers keep their vehicles in optimal condition during the hot summer months. The campaign focuses on preventive maintenance, air conditioning readiness, tyre safety, and battery health, aligning with the demands of intense Indian summer conditions.

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The BMW Summer Service Campaign 2026 offers a series of complimentary checks, including inspection of the air-conditioning filter, air filter, and tyre condition. For non-electric models, BMW is also providing a free battery check to assess charge levels and overall health. These inspections are designed to identify potential issues early, reducing the risk of breakdowns and ensuring better cabin comfort during peak heat.

In addition to the basic checks, the campaign includes attractive service discounts. Customers can avail up to 10% off on AC fumigation services, which help clean and deodorise the cooling system for improved efficiency and air quality. Those opting for air-conditioning repairs can get up to 25% off on labour charges, while additional value-added services (VAS) are offered at up to 10% discount.