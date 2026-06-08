Nissan Gravite MPV Price Hiked In India; Here's What It Costs Now

Nissan has increased the prices of its popular seven-seater MPV, the Nissan Gravite, just a few months after its launch in India. The Nissan Gravite MPV was introduced in February 2026 with introductory pricing, and the latest revision marks the end of that launch offer period. Following the update, the Nissan Gravite is now priced between Rs 5.73 lakh and Rs 9.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Gravite Price Hike: Variant-Wise Details

The price hike for the Nissan Gravite MPV ranges from Rs 8,000 to Rs 18,000, depending on the variant. The entry-level Visia MT now costs Rs 5.73 lakh, up by Rs 8,000. Meanwhile, the N-Connecta MT has received the biggest increase of Rs 18,000 and is now priced at Rs 7.38 lakh.

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Most other variants of the Nissan Gravite have become costlier by Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000. The top-spec Limited Launch Edition AMT now carries a price tag of Rs 9.08 lakh, making it the most expensive version of the Nissan Gravite MPV.

Nissan Gravite: Design And Features

The Nissan Gravite shares its underpinnings with the Renault Triber but gets Nissan's distinct styling. The MPV features the brand's signature V-Motion grille, sleek headlamps with DRLs, a sculpted bumper, silver skid-plate-style accents, and unique "Gravite" badging.

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Inside, the Nissan Gravite MPV comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-tone upholstery, and a flexible seven-seat layout. Other features include a wireless charger, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, and an air purifier on select variants.

Nissan Gravite MPV: Engine And Mileage

Powering the Nissan Gravite is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 71 hp and 96 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

According to Nissan, the manual version of the Nissan Gravite MPV delivers a fuel efficiency of 19.3 kmpl, while the AMT variant offers a slightly better 19.6 kmpl.