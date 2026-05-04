Nissan Gravite CNG Launched In India, Features Retrofitted Dual-Cylinder Setup

Nissan Motor India Private Limited (NMIPL) has launched the option of agovernment-approved CNG retrofitment kit for the All-New Nissan Gravite, featuring a segment-first twin-cylinder technology that retains full 7-seater modularity & usability. Available at an introductory price of Rs 82,999/- across 16 states, the Gravite CNG is designed to offer customers a more economical and environmentally conscious mobility solution while retaining ample space in the 3rd row.

A practical yet forward-looking solution, the Gravite CNG combines "Smart Power with Smarter Savings," delivering significantly lower running costs per/km while retaining its modularity and everyday usability. The government-approved CNG kit is fully developed, manufactured, and quality assured by Motozen. Customers can order the CNG kit installation via Nissan authorised dealers. Also, Nissan is offering a 3-year/1,00,000 km warranty on kit components via a third-party provider.

Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, "After an extremely positive reception from the customers for the Magnite CNG, we are delighted to now launch the first twin-cylinder solution in the segment for The All-New Nissan Gravite. It has been designed for customers who need the practicality, flexibility and comfort of a 7-seater MPV for everyday family use. With the introduction of the government-approved CNG retrofitment kit, we are making that proposition even stronger by offering a solution that is not only economical to run but also designed to retain its full 7-seater flexibility, modularity & capability through a smart twin-cylinder setup, ensuring no compromise on space or everyday usability."

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Building on its success, the CNG system's technical highlights include a Sequential BS6.2 Compliant CNG Kit, an ICAT-approved system for certified safety and reliability, heavy-duty cylinder thickness of 8.1 mm for enhanced durability, and latest Dynamic Advancer Technology optimised specifically for the Gravite. The system also features a fuel filling point under the fuel lid, clean factory-finish integration with well-designed component brackets, an optimised rear seat layout that maintains passenger comfort, and seamless petrol and CNG switchover.