Nissan India Posts 75% YoY Growth, But Sales Stand At Only 3,203 Units

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. today announced its sales performance for April 2026, signalling a strong 75% domestic sales growth and confident start to the new financial year. The company recorded total sales of 5,388 units, including 3,203 units in the domestic market and 2,185 units through exports, reinforcing Nissan's consistent growth momentum and strengthening its presence in the Indian automotive market.

Rapidly growing customer interest across Nissan's expanding product portfolio continued through April, supported by the strong market response to the all-new Nissan Gravite. The brand states, since introduction, the Gravite has played a meaningful role in driving performance, appealing to customers with its 7-seat modularity, comfort and everyday usability. At the same time, the New Nissan Magnite continues to be a key pillar for the brand, further consolidating Nissan's position in the competitive compact SUV segment.

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Nissan Magnite

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are extremely encouraged by the positive start to the new financial year. The overwhelming customer response to the All-New Nissan Gravite reaffirms our approach of offering products that are aligned with the evolving expectations of the Indian consumers, together with the continued success of the New Nissan Magnite. The momentum strengthens our confidence in the market, as we prepare to bring in new products & expand our network footprint across the country, within this financial year."

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Looking ahead, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. remains focused on advancing customer-centric innovation, expanding its network footprint, and strengthening coverage across key markets. Supported by a robust product pipeline and an unwavering focus on enhancing the customer experience, the company is well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum in India.