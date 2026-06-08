Suzuki Fronx Sport Edition Launched In Malaysia: Here's What's New

The Suzuki Fronx Sport Edition has officially launched in Malaysia, giving the stylish crossover a sportier, more aggressive look. The new Suzuki Fronx Sport Edition joins the regular Suzuki Fronx lineup and comes with several cosmetic upgrades, while retaining the same mild-hybrid powertrain underneath. It is priced at RM130,888 (around Rs 30.7 lakh). The Suzuki Fronx Sport Edition sits above the standard Suzuki Fronx Hybrid, which is currently priced at RM118,888 in the Malaysian market.

Sportier Design

The biggest highlight of the Suzuki Fronx Sport Edition is its revised exterior styling. Suzuki has equipped the Suzuki Fronx Sport Edition with a new body kit that includes a front lower lip extension, side skirts, a rear diffuser, and a tailgate-mounted spoiler.

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To further differentiate it from the standard model, the Suzuki Fronx Sport Edition also gets a blacked-out grille, dark Suzuki badge, and exclusive 'Fronx Sport' decals on the sides. These changes give the Suzuki Fronx Sport Edition a more youthful and athletic road presence.

Larger Wheels

The Suzuki Fronx Sport Edition can also opt for larger 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 215/50 R17 Continental tyres. In comparison, the standard Suzuki Fronx comes with 16-inch alloy wheels. The larger wheel setup helps the Suzuki Fronx Sport Edition stand out visually, although there are no changes to the suspension or braking hardware.

Cabin Feature

Inside, the Suzuki Fronx Sport Edition remains largely identical to the regular model we see in India. It continues to offer a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, wireless charging, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a 360-degree camera. However, the Suzuki Fronx Sport Edition gets an additional front and rear 4K dashcam as standard, making it the key cabin upgrade over the regular version.

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Same Mild-Hybrid Powertrain

Under the hood, the Suzuki Fronx Sport Edition continues with the familiar 1.5-litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with Suzuki's mild-hybrid system. This setup produces 103 hp and 138 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

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The Suzuki Fronx Sport Edition remains a front-wheel-drive model and offers the same mechanical package as the standard Suzuki Fronx. While performance remains unchanged, the new styling package makes the Suzuki Fronx Sport Edition a more appealing option for buyers looking for a sportier-looking crossover.