Looking For Car With Turbo-Petrol Engine? 5 Popular SUVs To Consider

Turbo-petrol engines are becoming increasingly popular among consumers because of their diesel-like torque. The characteristics are favourable for people who prefer going fast during highway runs and manage the car well in stop-and-go traffic. Because of this balance, the powertrain option has found its way under the hoods of multiple SUVs in the Indian market. Here we have filtered out a few popular options that offer a turbo-petrol engine on a decent budget.

Tata Punch

Tata Punch has recently received a facelift version in the Indian market. This iteration of the vehicle gets the option of a turbo-petrol engine in its top-end variants. This is a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine borrowed from the Nexon. It puts out 120 hp of power and 170 Nm of peak torque with a six-speed manual gearbox. The prices of the micro SUV with this powertrain start at Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is another SUV that recently received an updated version. It gets the option of an NA petrol, a Turbo petrol, and a diesel engine. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit is tuned to produce 120 hp of power and comes with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. The prices of this variant start at Rs 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 7XO

The Mahindra XUV 7XO, the latest flagship SUV from Mahindra, offers both petrol and diesel engine choices, with each being turbocharged. The petrol variant, equipped with a 2.0L mStallion turbocharged engine featuring turbocharged gasoline direct injection (TGDi), delivers a maximum power of 200 bhp and 380 nm of torque, and comes with a six-speed manual transmission as well as a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs 13.66 lakh.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon, the top-selling SUV from Tata Motors, boasts a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol engine that generates 118 bhp and 170 nm of torque. This is offered with a five-speed manual transmission, an AMT option, and a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Its price begins at Rs 7.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx provides two engine variants, one being a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol Boosterjet engine, which produces 98.9 bhp and 148 nm of torque. The Fronx also features two transmission options: a six-speed torque converter automatic and a five-speed manual. Its starting price is Rs 8.91 lakh (ex-showroom).