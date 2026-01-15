Porsche Taycan Electric Sportscar Worth Over Rs 1.67 Crore Burned To Ashes: Video

The internet is full of videos showing electric vehicles on fire. However, it is still rare to see a multi-crore electric sports car engulfed in flames. A recent viral clip features a Porsche Taycan electric sports car valued at over Rs 1.67 crore (ex-showroom) bursting into flames. This incident reportedly took place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and was recorded on video. It shows the electric sports car ablaze on the side of the road.

A video featuring a Porsche Taycan Turbo S engulfed in flames has been posted on Instagram by Aarya Ji on their profile. The vlogger begins by stating that the car illustrated in the footage appears to be a sports car that is alight. He then expresses that the vehicle looks familiar to him, noting the green registration plate and pointing out that it is an electric vehicle.

He wraps up the video by stating that electric vehicles are experiencing fires with increasing frequency. It is noticeable that there is no one near the car, except for a few bystanders who are positioned across the street. The owner likely abandoned the vehicle after it caught fire. As of now, the reason for the fire is not clear.

Reports suggest that the Porsche Taycan in the visuals belongs to Sanskar Daryani, who is a music producer from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Besides the Taycan, he owns multiple high-end sports cars like the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder, McLaren 570S Spyder, Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53, and more.

The Porsche Taycan has four iterations in the Indian market: Taycan, Taycan 4S, Taycan 4S Black Edition, and Taycan Turbo. The most expensive of these is the Taycan Turbo, worth Rs 2.69 crore (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. This iteration of the vehicle has 871 hp of power at its disposal and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.7 seconds. Meanwhile, the top speed is limited to 260 kmph.