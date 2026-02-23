Top 3 Features Tata Punch.EV Gets, But Nexon.EV Misses Out On

Tata Motors has expanded its EV portfolio with the updated Punch EV, priced from Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned below the Nexon EV, which starts at Rs 12.49 lakh, the Punch EV offers a more affordable entry point into Tata's electric SUV lineup. Despite its lower price, the Punch EV introduces certain features that even the Nexon EV misses out on, making it a compelling choice for buyers.

Front Cupholders

One of the practical touches in the Punch EV is the inclusion of front cupholders in a convenient position. Cupholders may seem minor, but they add everyday usability by allowing drivers and passengers to securely place beverages while on the move. In comparison, the Nexon EV does have cupholders, but they are tucked away inside the center console/glovebox area, requiring the lid to be opened each time. This less accessible placement makes the Punch EV's setup more user-friendly for daily drives.

Bigger Boot Space

Storage capacity is another area where the Punch EV edges ahead. It offers 366 litres of boot space, slightly more than the Nexon EV's 350 litres. While the difference may appear small, those extra litres can make a difference when carrying luggage, groceries, or sports equipment. For families or frequent travellers, the added convenience of a larger boot enhances practicality, especially in a compact SUV segment where every bit of space counts.

Battery as a Service (BaaS)

Perhaps the most significant differentiator is Tata's introduction of the Battery as a Service (BaaS) option with the Punch EV. This model allows buyers to purchase the vehicle without owning the battery outright, instead paying separately for battery usage. The benefit is a reduced upfront cost, making EV ownership more accessible to a wider audience. For many first-time EV buyers, this flexibility lowers the barrier to entry and spreads expenses over time. The Nexon EV, by contrast, is only available with a standard purchase model, which requires paying the full price upfront, including the battery.