Maruti Suzuki Arena Discount: Get Upto Rs 90,000 Off On Victoris, Swift And More In June'26

If you are planning to buy a new Maruti Suzuki car this month, June 2026 could be a good time to visit a dealership. According to our dealership-level sources, Maruti Suzuki Arena is offering attractive discounts and benefits across several models, including the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and more. However, buyers should note that these offers may vary depending on the city, dealership, stock availability, and variant.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: June 2026 Discounts

The biggest discounts this month are available on the Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Customers can avail the benefits of up to Rs 90,000 on select variants of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris. The strong-hybrid versions get the highest benefits, including exchange or scrappage bonuses, loyalty rewards, and corporate discounts.

Meanwhile, CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris are available with benefits of up to Rs 80,000, while petrol variants can be purchased with discounts worth up to Rs 60,000. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is currently priced between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Maruti Suzuki Swift: June 2026 Discounts

The popular Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback is also being offered with sizable benefits this month. AMT variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift can be had with discounts of up to Rs 45,000, while manual and CNG variants attract benefits of up to Rs 40,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to be one of the brand's strongest-selling hatchbacks and is currently priced from Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 8.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Brezza And Wagon R: June 2026 Discounts

Buyers considering the Maruti Suzuki Brezza can avail the benefits of up to Rs 55,000 across petrol and CNG variants. These offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate schemes.

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The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is also available with discounts worth up to Rs 52,500. The tall-boy hatchback remains one of the most affordable and practical choices in the segment.

Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso, and Eeco: June 2026 Discounts

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 attracts benefits of up to Rs 52,500, depending on the variant. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, and Maruti Suzuki Eeco are available with discounts of up to Rs 37,500.

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These entry-level Maruti Suzuki models continue to offer excellent value, and the added discounts make them even more attractive for budget-conscious buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Dzire And Ertiga: June 2026 Discounts

Interestingly, the highly popular Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga are not being offered with any official Arena discounts this month. Strong demand for both models could be one of the reasons behind the absence of promotional offers.