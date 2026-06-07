Porsche Carrera GT-Based JC9 Debuts With V10 Power; Looks Le Mans-Inspired

The JC9 supercar has made its debut, and it is unlike anything we've seen before. Based on the iconic Porsche Carrera GT, the Porsche Carrera GT-based JC9 combines the legendary V10 powertrain of the donor car with an all-new design inspired by classic Le Mans race cars. Created by renowned automotive designer Jason Castriota in collaboration with Miller Motorcars, the Porsche Carrera GT-based JC9 is a one-off commission built for a private client. While it retains the soul of the Porsche Carrera GT, its appearance has been completely transformed.

One of the biggest highlights of the Porsche Carrera GT-based JC9 is that it continues to use the famous naturally aspirated 5.7-litre V10 engine from the Porsche Carrera GT. The engine is paired with the original six-speed manual gearbox, ensuring that the driving experience remains true to the donor car.

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The Porsche Carrera GT is widely regarded as one of the greatest driver's cars ever built, and the decision to retain its V10 setup makes the Porsche Carrera GT-based JC9 even more special. The original engine produces 612 hp and is known for its thrilling sound and razor-sharp response.

The design of the Porsche Carrera GT-based JC9 takes inspiration from endurance race cars of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. Its low-slung body, smooth curves and long tail instantly remind enthusiasts of legendary race cars such as the Porsche 917K.

Unlike the aggressive styling seen on many modern hypercars, the Porsche Carrera GT-based JC9 adopts a cleaner and more elegant approach. The entire body is made from carbon fibre, helping keep weight in check while giving the car a distinctive identity.

According to reports, the JC9 name comes from Jason Castriota's ninth automotive project. The car is not intended for production and will remain a one-off creation, making it an extremely rare machine.

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The Porsche Carrera GT-based JC9 also showcases that coachbuilt supercars still have a place in today's automotive world. While most manufacturers focus on limited-edition models, projects like the Porsche Carrera GT-based JC9 offer enthusiasts something truly exclusive.