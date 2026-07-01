Maruti Suzuki Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Up 23.7 Per Cent In June 2026

Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported a strong performance in June 2026, with domestic passenger vehicle sales registering a significant year-on-year increase. The automaker recorded total sales of 200,390 units during the month, reflecting a 19.3 per cent growth compared to 167,993 units sold in June 2025. However, the figure was lower than the 242,688 units reported in May 2026.

The company's domestic passenger vehicle (PV) segment witnessed a 23.7 per cent rise, with sales reaching 147,187 units in June 2026. This growth was driven by healthy demand across multiple segments within its portfolio.

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The entry-level mini segment, comprising models such as the Alto and S-Presso, recorded a sharp 78 per cent increase in sales. Volumes rose to 11,416 units compared to 6,414 units in the same month last year.

The combined compact and mid-size passenger car segment, which includes models like the Baleno, Swift, Dzire, WagonR, Celerio, Ignis and Ciaz, grew by 15.6 percent year-on-year. Sales in this category stood at 63,815 units. Together, the mini and compact segments accounted for 75,231 units, marking a 22.1 per cent increase over June 2025.

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Utility vehicles (UVs) continued to be a strong growth driver for Maruti Suzuki. The segment, which includes the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, XL6 and others, posted a 28.7 per cent rise in sales, reaching 61,726 units compared to 47,947 units in the previous year. In the van segment, the Eeco recorded sales of 10,230 units, up 9.5 per cent from 9,340 units last year.

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Light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales, led by the Super Carry, increased by 21.8 per cent to 2,963 units. Overall domestic dispatches, including LCVs, stood at 150,150 units, also reflecting a 23.7 per cent growth year-on-year.

Meanwhile, exports grew by 13 percent to 42,768 units. However, contract manufacturing volumes for other OEMs declined by 15.2 per cent to 7,472 units.