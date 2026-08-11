Maruti Suzuki Offers Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.55 Lakh In August 2026

Maruti Suzuki is turning August 2026 into a rewarding month for car buyers with significant incentives across its entire Nexa line-up. From cash discounts and scrappage bonuses to loyalty perks, these offers effectively lower the overall cost of ownership while adding extra value. It is to be noted that these discounts differ depending on location, dealer, and availability of stock. Hence, it is advised to check with dealership.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti's premium MPV, the Invicto, is available with cumulative benefits of up to Rs 1.55 lakh. Prospective buyers are eligible for a comprehensive incentive package comprising a cash discount of Rs 55,000, an exchange or scrappage bonus reaching up to Rs 50,000, a loyalty upgrade valued at Rs 30,000, and an institutional allowance of Rs 20,000.

Retailing within the price range of Rs 24.97 lakh to Rs 28.61 lakh, the Invicto represents Maruti Suzuki's flagship luxury vehicle, serving as a direct competitor to the Toyota Innova Hycross. These financial adjustments enhance the affordability of the Invicto while reinforcing its market position as a high-end family MPV that effectively combines utility with distinction.

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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara remains a highly competitive option within Maruti's Nexa portfolio this August, driven by a comprehensive suite of incentives structured across its various configurations. The introductory Sigma petrol trim commands the maximum financial benefit of Rs 1.30 lakh, whereas the Delta petrol variants offer reductions up to Rs 1.20 lakh.

The Zeta, Alpha, or AWD variants yields benefits totaling Rs 1.20 lakh, along with a complimentary five-year extended warranty for enhanced long-term assurance. Furthermore, the strong hybrid models present attractive incentives reaching up to Rs 1.25 lakh, supplemented by an exemption from road tax in Delhi, a concession valued at approximately Rs 1.85 lakh, alongside the identical five-year warranty package.

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The CNG range also gets benefits between Rs 95,000 and Rs 1.05 lakh in savings. Currently positioned within a price spectrum of Rs 10.77 lakh and Rs 19.57 lakh, the Grand Vitara remains a competitor against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder and the upcoming Tata Sierra.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

The XL6, Maruti's premium six-seat multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), is included in the August 2026 Nexa promotional campaign, offering cumulative incentives of up to Rs 50,000 across both petrol and CNG configurations. Prospective buyers are eligible for a Rs 20,000 cash discount, in addition to exchange or scrappage allowances and an institutional offer of Rs 10,000.

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With a price range spanning Rs 11.57 lakh to Rs 14.37 lakh, the XL6 serves as a premium alternative to the Ertiga and directly competes with models such as the Toyota Rumion.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

For consumers considering the Jimny, Maruti Suzuki's robust off-road vehicle, the month of August 2026 comes with benefits. A standard Rs 35,000 cash discount is currently applicable across all variants, enhancing the value proposition of this off-road SUV.

Positioned within a price range of Rs 12.39 lakh to Rs 14.37 lakh, the model serves as an ideal choice for individuals seeking a vehicle that is capable of off-roading. The Jimny continues to serve as a direct competitor to the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno, one of Maruti's most popular premium hatchbacks, is also part of the August 2026 Nexa offers. Petrol manual and AMT variants come with benefits of up to Rs 30,000, while CNG trims are available with discounts of up to Rs 25,000.

Priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.17 lakh, the Baleno continues to be a strong contender in the premium hatchback space, offering buyers a stylish, feature-rich package at an accessible price point. With these savings, the Baleno becomes an even more compelling alternative to rivals like the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Fronx, Maruti Suzuki's premium compact SUV, is featured in the August 2026 Nexa promotional campaign, offering notable financial incentives across its variant lineup. The turbo-petrol configuration commands the maximum benefit, valued at Rs 20,000, which comprises a Rs 5,000 cash discount supplemented by exchange allowances, scrappage incentives, and institutional concessions. Concurrently, the standard petrol and CNG derivatives remain highly competitive, presenting cumulative savings of up to Rs 15,000.

Retailing within the price range of Rs 6.85 lakh to Rs 11.84 lakh, the Fronx sustains its market position against prominent segment rivals, including the Toyota Taisor, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Nissan Magnite.

Disclaimer: Offers may vary depending on location, stock availability, and dealership. Check with your nearest dealer for exact details.