Mercedes-AMG Teases New Performance Electric SUV With GT 4-Door Tech

Mercedes-AMG has released new teaser images of an upcoming high-performance electric SUV that will share technology with the recently introduced GT 4-Door Coupé. The crossover, which is expected to arrive later this year, is being positioned as a direct rival to performance-oriented electric SUVs such as the Porsche Cayenne EV.

Exterior Styling

The teasers show a wide front grille flanked by star-themed daytime running lights. The inner line of the DRLs appears elongated, giving the front end a more distinctive look than the standard Mercedes-Benz models.

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The SUV features pronounced wheel arches, a long hood that flows into a raked windscreen and a sporty roofline that slopes towards the rear. The rear end appears to echo the GT 4-Door design, although only two circular taillights with integrated star graphics are visible, in contrast to the six lights found on the four-door coupé.

Interior And Technology

While the cabin is not fully revealed, Mercedes-AMG is expected to carry over much of the GT 4-Door's interior layout. This includes a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14-inch central infotainment display and a 14-inch screen for the front passenger.

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Other anticipated features include sport seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, dual wireless smartphone chargers, ambient lighting and the Sky Control panoramic glass roof, which can switch between transparent and opaque at the touch of a button.

Powertrain Options

The electric SUV is likely to mirror the GT 4-Door's powertrain range. A 53 variant is expected to use a roughly 106kWh battery pack feeding a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system with around 536 hp and 800 Nm of torque. This setup should enable a 0-100 kmph time of approximately 3.9 seconds and a top speed of up to 250 kmph.

A more extreme 63 variant is also anticipated, equipped with three axial-flux motors producing a combined 1,153 hp and 2,000 Nm. This would allow the SUV to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in around 2.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 300 kmph, with a WLTP range of up to 696 km.

Both versions are expected to support 600kW DC fast charging, which can add roughly 534km of range in about ten minutes under ideal conditions. Pricing and exact specifications will be confirmed closer to the official launch, but the new model is set to become the most powerful SUV Mercedes-AMG has ever produced.