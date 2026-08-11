Mahindra BE6 Sporteq Teased With Triple-Screen Ahead Of August 15 Launch

Mahindra has teased the BE6 Sporteq, an updated version of its electric SUV. Based on the teaser, this iteration of the EV is expected to bring design changes and feature upgrades. The new variant is scheduled to be launched on August 15, 2026, expanding the BE6 range with a more technology-focused interior. Until now, the brand has already introduced special edition versions of the model like the Formula E edition and the Batman edition.

Triple-Screen Dashboard

The teaser shows a cabin that is visibly different from the current BE6. The dashboard now appears to feature three displays, similar to the layout used in Mahindra's other electric SUVs, including the XEV 9e and XEV 9S.

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The new arrangement is expected to provide separate screens for the driver's information, infotainment and passenger functions. The dashboard design also appears cleaner, with the central partition seen in the existing BE6 seemingly removed.

Mahindra has used a black-and-brown colour theme for the Sporteq's cabin. The combination gives the interior a more understated appearance, while soft-touch dashboard materials and BE6 branding or stitching on the seats add a premium touch.

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The air-conditioning vents have also been redesigned. Instead of the current layout, the Sporteq gets slim horizontal vents that extend across the dashboard and meet the door panels.

Familiar Exterior

The teaser does not suggest major changes to the exterior design. The BE6 Sporteq appears to retain the model's sharp styling, including its C-shaped LED daytime running lights, full-LED headlamps, LED tail-lamps and integrated roof spoiler.

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The SUV shown in the video appears to have a matte grey or silver finish with a gloss-black roof. Mahindra has not yet confirmed whether the Sporteq will receive a different alloy wheel design or other visual changes.

Battery And Performance

The BE6 is currently offered with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs. The smaller battery produces 228 bhp and 380 Nm, while the larger unit develops 282 bhp and 380 Nm, with both versions using a rear-mounted electric motor.

The 79kWh version has a claimed range of up to 683km, while the 59kWh model is rated for up to 557km, depending on the certification cycle and variant. Mahindra had earlier indicated that a 70kWh battery option could be introduced. It remains unclear whether that battery will be offered with the BE6 Sporteq when the variant is launched. Pricing and the complete equipment list will be announced on August 15.