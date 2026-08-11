Parmish Verma Rides Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex In New Instagram Reel: Watch

Punjabi singer Parmish Verma is a well-known car enthusiast, often featuring expensive cars and butch-looking SUVs in his music videos. Changing the pattern, the pop star has shared a video on Instagram featuring a motorcycle. Specifically, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex. He is seen riding the motorcycle on the streets, likely for a promotional campaign in collaboration with the motorcycle manufacturer.

Parmish Verma's Instagram Reel

In the short video clip shared on social media, Parmish Verma is seen singing a song about a motorcycle. He continues to repeat the brand's name "RE" in his song. It is worth mentioning that the motorcycle has been presented as an urban commuter by the brand since its launch. To push the same concept, Parmish rides the bike on the streets. The version used in the video is the latest "Apex" variant of the motorcycle.

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Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex is available starting at a price of Rs 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant showcased in Pamish Verma's video is the Apex Red variant, which is also offered in black and green color options. It features committed ergonomics with an aluminum handlebar that is positioned 56mm lower and 57mm further forward, road-oriented Vredestein tyres, and a minor adjustment to its design.

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The Apex is equipped with the same LED headlight found on nearly all RE models except for the Bullet 350, but it includes a cowl above it, resembling those on the Scram 440 and Shotgun 650. Additionally, it has a removable rear-seat cowl that can be taken off to expose the seat underneath, similar to the Triumph Thruxton 400.

Aside from these updates, the Apex model remains the same as the Guerrilla. It features the identical 452cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that generates 40hp and 40Nm, combined with a 6-speed transmission.

It also gets a Google Maps feed on the Tripper dash. Furthermore, the Royal Enfield app has been enhanced to offer additional information and ride statistics.