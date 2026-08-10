MG Hector Anniversary Programme Announced: Benefits Up To Rs 60,000

To celebrate seven successful years of the Hector SUV in India, JSW MG Motor India has announced a special, limited-period Anniversary Programme for the month of August 2026. Buyers planning to bring home the mid-size SUV this month can enjoy overall benefits and savings of up to Rs 60,000. The Limited-Period Anniversary Programme will be available on all eligible MG Hector bookings made during August 2026. The Hector range starts at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can also avail 100% on-road price funding with tenures of up to 84 months (7 years). Additionally, they can benefit from 100% funding support on accessories for the new SUV.

Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, "The MG Hector has enjoyed an extraordinary journey over the past seven years, earning the trust of thousands of Indian families and redefining expectations in the SUV segment. As we celebrate this important milestone, we wanted to thank our customers with an ownership programme that delivers value far beyond the purchase of the vehicle. The Anniversary Programme reflects our customer-first philosophy and our commitment to making the MG Hector ownership experience as rewarding as the product itself."

Earlier this year, JSW MG Motor India further strengthened the Hector portfolio with the introduction of the facelifted Hector, offering refreshed styling and enhanced technology. The updated MG Hector features the new Aura Hex Grille, a bold hexagonal structure that symbolises strength and precision.

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Adding to its confident road presence are the newly-designed Aura Sculpt Bumpers at the front and rear, crafted to deliver a muscular and assertive stance from every angle. The SUV also sports dynamic Aura Bolt Alloy Wheels, designed to convey strength and motion even when stationary.

Two new contemporary exterior colours, Celadon Blue and Pearl White, further elevate its modern design appeal, making the All-New Hector more stylish and attention-grabbing than ever.

The plush interiors of the All-New MG Hector now offer two new colour themes: Dual-Tone Urban Tan for the 7-seater variants and Dual-Tone Ice Grey for the 5-seater variant. The latter features a sleek black-and-grey palette that delivers a refined and tech-forward environment.

The interiors are further enhanced with Hydra Gloss Finish Accents, featuring hydrophobic black-blue inserts that add depth, elegance, and long-lasting durability. Complementing this elevated design are fabric seat inserts and the Leather Pack, which includes leather-finished dashboard, door, and console trims, front ventilated seats, a telescopic and tilt-adjustable steering wheel, and a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat.

The Hector's infotainment gets the largest-in-segment 14-inch HD portrait touchscreen. Adding to this is the all-new, first-in-segment i-SWIPE Touch Gesture Control, which enables intuitive multi-touch operations, including two- and three-finger gestures for controlling AC settings, music, and navigation.

The innovative Digital Bluetooth Key and Key Sharing capability, along with Predictive Maintenance Alerts (a segment-first feature) and Remote AC Control, further enhance convenience. This smartphone-like interaction elevates both convenience and driving pleasure. The Full Digital Cluster with a 17.78 cm embedded LCD screen provides a modern and intuitive driver interface, complemented by more than 70 connected car features.