MG Reveals New ADAPT Platform For Upcoming EV, Hybrid Cars

MG Motor India has unveiled its new ADAPT platform, a key step in the brand's future EV and hybrid strategy. The architecture, short for "Advanced Drive Architecture Platform Technology," will support several upcoming new-energy vehicles, including plug-in hybrids, strong hybrids, range-extender hybrids and pure electric models.

New Platform For New-Energy Cars

ADAPT is being developed as a dedicated foundation for MG's next generation of electrified vehicles in India. Based on the company's current direction, the platform will not be used for conventional pure-ICE models.

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Hybrid Powertrain Details

One of the more interesting parts of the announcement is the new petrol engine that will be used in hybrid versions built on ADAPT. MG says this engine has been designed for lower fuel consumption and a thermal efficiency of up to 43 percent.

MG has not yet shared details such as displacement, cylinder count, induction setup or power output. What it has confirmed is that the engine will work with a direct hybrid transmission, or DHT.

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The DHT uses an electromagnetic e-clutch, which MG says responds four times faster than conventional systems. Unlike the simpler e-CVT setups often seen in hybrids, this transmission uses mechanical gears as well, which should allow better torque delivery and a more familiar driving feel.

How The System Works

MG has also included a 10-in-1 drive unit in the ADAPT setup. This combines a permanent magnet synchronous motor and a 2-stage reduction gearbox. The system handles power delivery from both the engine and electric motor, sending it to the wheels as needed.

An intelligent energy management system controls the drivetrain and switches between four modes depending on conditions: Pure Electric Drive, Series Hybrid Drive, Parallel Hybrid Drive and Engine Direct Drive.