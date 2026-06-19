Actor Prabhu Deva Adds MG M9 To His Garage: Here's All About The Luxury MPV

Prabhu Deva, one of India's most celebrated actors, choreographers, and filmmakers, has added a brand-new MG M9 luxury electric MPV to his garage. The dance icon recently took delivery of the MG M9 at his residence, making him one of the latest celebrities to embrace premium electric mobility in India. Finished in an elegant Concrete Grey shade, the MG M9 joins a growing list of luxury EVs owned by Indian celebrities. With its limousine-like comfort, spacious cabin, and advanced technology, the MG M9 is quickly becoming a popular choice among high-profile buyers looking for a chauffeur-driven experience.

MG M9: Design And Dimensions

The MG M9 is the flagship offering from MG's premium retail network, MG Select. Designed as a luxury electric MPV, the MG M9 is larger than several rivals in the segment, including the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire.

The MG M9 measures 5,270 mm in length and comes with a generous 3,200 mm wheelbase, ensuring excellent cabin space for all three rows. The MPV features a bold and upright design with sleek LED lighting, chrome detailing, large windows, and connected LED tail lamps that give it a premium road presence.

MG M9

MG M9: Cabin And Features

Step inside the MG M9, and the focus on luxury becomes immediately evident. The cabin gets a dual-tone Cognac Brown and Black theme, complemented by premium trim inserts and soft-touch materials.

One of the biggest highlights of the MG M9 is its second-row captain seats. These seats offer multiple electric adjustments, heating, ventilation, massage functions, and can even recline almost flat for maximum comfort. Passengers can control various functions through a touchscreen panel integrated into the armrest.

The MG M9 also comes loaded with premium features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, premium sound system, rear entertainment screens, electrically operated sliding doors, memory seats, and three-zone climate control.

Also Read: Tata Sierra Rival Nissan Tekton Teased Ahead Of July 9 Debut, Gets 'Baby Patrol' Tag

MG M9: Powertrain And Range

Powering the MG M9 is a 90 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor. The setup produces 245 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque.

The MG M9 offers a claimed driving range of up to 548 km on a single charge, making it suitable for both city commutes and long-distance travel. The luxury MPV also comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS and multiple safety features, including seven airbags and a strong body structure.

MG M9: Price

The MG M9 is available exclusively through MG Select dealerships across India. The luxury electric MPV is priced at Rs 75.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Toyota Ebella Deliveries Begin In India; Check Price, Range And More

With the addition of the MG M9, Prabhu Deva joins a list of notable personalities who have chosen MG's flagship electric MPV. Combining luxury, technology, comfort, and electric performance, the MG M9 is emerging as one of the most desirable premium EVs currently available in the Indian market.