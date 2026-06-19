Tata Sierra Rival Nissan Tekton Teased Ahead Of July 9 Debut, Gets 'Baby Patrol' Tag

Nissan has released a fresh teaser of the upcoming Nissan Tekton ahead of its official debut on July 9, 2026. The Nissan Tekton is one of the brand's most important launches for the Indian market and is expected to take on popular midsize SUVs such as the Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq. Interestingly, Nissan is calling the Nissan Tekton a "Baby Patrol", hinting at its design inspiration from the brand's flagship SUV, the Nissan Patrol.

Nissan Tekton: Gets Patrol-Inspired Styling

The latest teaser reveals more details about the Nissan Tekton's exterior design. At the front, the SUV features a bold grille with a distinctive red horizontal strip running across it. The illuminated Nissan logo sits at the centre, giving the Nissan Tekton a modern and premium look.

The Nissan Tekton also gets full-width LED daytime running lights, L-shaped LED lighting elements, and sleek headlamps. The teaser further shows muscular bonnet lines and prominent "TEKTON" lettering on the hood. According to Nissan, several styling cues have been borrowed from the larger Patrol SUV, which explains the "Baby Patrol" nickname.

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Previous teasers have already revealed that the Nissan Tekton will have a boxy stance and rugged proportions. Other expected design highlights include roof rails, chunky skid plates, multi-spoke alloy wheels, squared wheel arches, and connected LED taillamps.

Nissan Tekton: Cabin And Features

Inside, the Nissan Tekton is expected to offer a feature-rich cabin. Reports suggest it could get a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a 360-degree camera. Nissan may also equip the SUV with Level 2 ADAS features to strengthen its appeal in the segment.

Nissan Tekton: Multiple Engine Options Expected

The Nissan Tekton is expected to share its platform with the latest Renault Duster. Under the hood, the SUV could be offered with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, a more powerful 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit, and a 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain at a later stage.

Transmission choices are likely to include a six-speed manual gearbox, an automatic transmission, and a dual-clutch automatic option, depending on the variant.

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With the official reveal just weeks away, the Nissan Tekton is shaping up to be a strong new contender in India's competitive midsize SUV segment. Pricing is expected to start from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).