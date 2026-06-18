Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens Clavis And More To Get Expensive From July 1

Kia has announced a price hike for its model range in the Indian market. Effective July 1, the model range of the South Korean giant in the Indian market will see an upward revision of up to 2 per cent. It is to be noted that the changes in prices of the models and variants will be announced on the aforementioned date and will affect both ICE and electric vehicles sold in the country.

The brand cited increasing input costs and an increase in overall operational costs as the reason for the price hike. In its official announcement, the automaker said, "revision is necessitated by rising input costs and an overall increase in operational expenditure." They also mentioned that the brand has passed on a minimum cost to the consumer through a price hike while absorbing maximum cost escalation.

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Kia India has confirmed that the price hike will vary depending on the model and variants. It is to be noted that the manufacturer has a lineup of ICE and EVs in the market, marking its presence in various segments. Specifically, the lineup includes Seltos, Sonet, Carens Clavis, Syros, Carens, Carnival, EV6, and EV9. Among these, the EV6 and the EV9 sit at the top of the lineup.

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The development comes amid rising pressure on the automotive sector due to higher input costs and ongoing currency volatility. As a result, several automakers across India have initiated price revisions in recent months.

In addition to Kia, carmakers such as Tata Motors, BMW India, Mercedes-Benz, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, and Nissan Motor India have also raised vehicle prices. Notably, Maruti Suzuki had announced an increase of up to Rs 30,000 across its lineup, with the revised prices coming into effect from June 1.