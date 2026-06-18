Tata Motors' Trucks, Buses To Get Expensive By 2.5 Per Cent

Tata Motors has announced a price increase of up to 2.5 per cent across its commercial vehicle range, effective July 1, 2026. The company confirmed the decision, stating that the hike will vary depending on individual models and variants.

This move follows the automaker's recent announcement last week regarding a 1.5 per cent price increase for its passenger vehicle portfolio, including both internal combustion engine and electric vehicles, also effective from July 1. The commercial vehicle price adjustment aims to partially offset rising commodity prices and other input costs that have pressured manufacturing expenses.

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In a formal statement, Tata Motors explained that the price increase is necessary to mitigate sustained increases in input costs. The latest decision increases price hikes across Tata Motors' entire domestic vehicle portfolio, marking another round of adjustments as automakers nationwide continue to face elevated raw material costs.

Tata Motors, previously known as TML Commercial Vehicles Limited, belongs to the Tata Group. The company produces utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses. It operates primarily in India and South Korea, while maintaining a presence in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and SAARC nations.

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The move comes as the automotive industry is grappling with increased commodity costs and currency fluctuations. Apart from Tata Motors, manufacturers in the passenger vehicle market like BMW India, Mercedes-Benz, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Nissan Motor India, and others have also recently increased the prices of their vehicles. Among these, Maruti Suzuki had announced a price hike of up to Rs 30,000 for its cars sold in the Indian market. The changes in the prices took effect on June 1.