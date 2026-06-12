Tata Motors Cars To Get Expensive From July 1: Sierra, Tiago, And More Affected

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has announced a price hike for its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicles (EV) sold in the Indian market. Effective July 1, 2026, the prices of these models will see an upward revision of up to 1.5 per cent. It is to be noted that the new prices will be announced on the aforementioned date.

The brand cited increasing input costs and inflation as the reason for the price hike. In its announcement, the automaker said, "This price revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures. While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment."

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Tata Motors also confirmed that the price increase will vary depending on the model and the exact variant to ensure "that the overall value proposition of each offering is maintained." Presently, the manufacturer has a wide range of products in its lineup, from an entry-level hatchback to a seven-seater SUV.

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The present lineup of the brand includes models like Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Sierra, Curvv, Harrier, and Safari. Along with this, the brand also has Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Harrier, while there are plans to launch the Sierra EV on June 30 in the country.

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The move comes as the automotive industry is grappling with increased commodity costs and currency fluctuations. Apart from Tata Motors, manufacturers like BMW India, Mercedes-Benz, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Nissan Motor India, and others have also recently increased the prices of their vehicles. Among these, Maruti Suzuki had announced a price hike of up to Rs 30,000 for its cars sold in the Indian market. The changes in the prices took affect on June 1.