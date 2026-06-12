Tata Sierra EV To Make India Debut On June 30

Tata Motors is set to unveil the production-spec Sierra EV in India on June 30, 2026, bringing the iconic nameplate in an all-electric avatar. First showcased as a concept at Auto Expo 2020 and later refined at Auto Expo 2023, the Sierra EV has steadily evolved, with teaser images released in late 2025 offering a near-production look alongside its internal combustion counterpart.

Design and Exterior Changes

The Sierra EV will feature distinct styling cues to differentiate it from the ICE version. Key highlights include a blanked-off front grille, a redesigned bumper, and EV-specific detailing. While both versions share a similar alloy wheel design in teasers, Tata Motors is expected to introduce unique wheel designs for the electric variant. As seen on other Tata electric vehicles, subtle '.ev' badging is also likely to be present across the exterior.

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Interior and Feature Expectations

Inside, the Sierra EV is expected to largely mirror the ICE model's cabin layout, with a strong focus on technology and comfort. Higher variants could offer a triple-screen setup, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 12.3-inch passenger display. Lower trims may feature a dual-screen layout along with a head-up display.

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Other expected features include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, multiple drive modes, and a premium sound system, positioning the SUV as a feature-rich offering in its segment.

Platform, Battery and Performance

The Sierra EV will be underpinned by Tata's acti.ev+ architecture, which also forms the base for the Harrier EV. It is likely to share battery pack options, with 65 kWh and 75 kWh units expected to be on offer. Tata has confirmed that the Sierra EV will be available in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, with the AWD setup likely reserved for the larger battery variant.

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Expected Pricing and Rivals

In Tata's electric portfolio, the Sierra EV will be positioned between the Curvv EV and the Harrier EV. It is expected to be priced in the Rs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh range (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will compete with models such as the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Toyota Ebella, and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.