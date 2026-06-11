Are National Highways Supposed To Have Lights Across Their Length? NHAI Busts Myth

- National highways are not fully illuminated according to NHAI and IRC guidelines on road safety lighting
- Lighting is installed only at high-risk zones such as toll plazas, junctions, flyovers, and bus bays
- Continuous lighting on highways is economically inefficient and environmentally unsustainable
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is frequently questioned about the lighting on national highways. With uninterrupted long stretches of road, people often assume that these highways should be fully illuminated throughout their entire length. However, NHAI has clarified that this belief is a myth and does not align with the established infrastructure norms.
Lighting On National Highways: What The Rules Say
Contrary to popular perception, continuous lighting across the entire length of National Highways is neither mandatory nor practical. Illumination is provided based on specific safety requirements and technical guidelines set by the Indian Roads Congress (IRC), which governs road design and infrastructure standards in the country.
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As per these guidelines, lighting is strategically installed only at locations where visibility is critical for safe vehicular movement. This targeted approach ensures that safety is prioritised without unnecessary expenditure of resources.
Where Are Lights Installed?
NHAI highlights that lighting infrastructure is typically provided at high-risk or high-activity zones, including:
- Toll plazas
- Interchanges and junctions
- Flyovers and underpasses
- Built-up or semi-urban areas
- Bus bays and truck lay-bys
- Other accident-prone or high-traffic sections
These areas require enhanced visibility due to increased vehicle interaction, pedestrian movement, or complex road geometry.
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Why Highways Aren't Fully Lit
Installing lights across the entire highway network would not only be economically inefficient but also environmentally unsustainable. Continuous lighting over thousands of kilometres would significantly increase energy consumption and maintenance costs.
Instead, the current approach ensures optimal utilisation of resources while maintaining adequate safety standards. Modern highways are also designed with reflective signage, road markings, and advanced safety features that aid night-time driving even in unlit sections.
🚧 Know Your National Highways | #MythvsFact— NHAI (@NHAI_Official) June 10, 2026
Today's myth addresses a common misconception that all National Highways should be illuminated across their entire length.
In reality, lighting on National Highways is provided based on safety requirements and technical guidelines… pic.twitter.com/uwKrOnpENs
NHAI's Explanation
NHAI issued a clarification on social media with an aim to address misconceptions and improve public understanding of highway infrastructure planning. While not all stretches of National Highways are illuminated, critical zones are well-lit in accordance with safety norms, ensuring a balance between efficiency and road user safety.
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