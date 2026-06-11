Are National Highways Supposed To Have Lights Across Their Length? NHAI Busts Myth

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is frequently questioned about the lighting on national highways. With uninterrupted long stretches of road, people often assume that these highways should be fully illuminated throughout their entire length. However, NHAI has clarified that this belief is a myth and does not align with the established infrastructure norms.

Lighting On National Highways: What The Rules Say

Contrary to popular perception, continuous lighting across the entire length of National Highways is neither mandatory nor practical. Illumination is provided based on specific safety requirements and technical guidelines set by the Indian Roads Congress (IRC), which governs road design and infrastructure standards in the country.

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As per these guidelines, lighting is strategically installed only at locations where visibility is critical for safe vehicular movement. This targeted approach ensures that safety is prioritised without unnecessary expenditure of resources.

Where Are Lights Installed?

NHAI highlights that lighting infrastructure is typically provided at high-risk or high-activity zones, including:

Toll plazas

Interchanges and junctions

Flyovers and underpasses

Built-up or semi-urban areas

Bus bays and truck lay-bys

Other accident-prone or high-traffic sections

These areas require enhanced visibility due to increased vehicle interaction, pedestrian movement, or complex road geometry.

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Why Highways Aren't Fully Lit

Installing lights across the entire highway network would not only be economically inefficient but also environmentally unsustainable. Continuous lighting over thousands of kilometres would significantly increase energy consumption and maintenance costs.

Instead, the current approach ensures optimal utilisation of resources while maintaining adequate safety standards. Modern highways are also designed with reflective signage, road markings, and advanced safety features that aid night-time driving even in unlit sections.

NHAI's Explanation

NHAI issued a clarification on social media with an aim to address misconceptions and improve public understanding of highway infrastructure planning. While not all stretches of National Highways are illuminated, critical zones are well-lit in accordance with safety norms, ensuring a balance between efficiency and road user safety.