Gujarat Highway Shut As Rain Triggers Flooding, Army Joins Rescue Ops

The Bavla-Sarkhej highway in Gujarat has been shut for traffic after heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging and flooding along the route, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, the highway has been shut for traffic and vehicles are being diverted through alternative route, while Army has been called in for rescue operations in the affected areas.

The rescue efforts have been launched near Meldi Mata temple and the Gallops Industrial Part area close to Sariya Patiya.

Visuals near Gallops Industrial Park area showed commuters wading through chest-deep water, while others boarded tractors to cross the flooded road.

Several vehicles, including cars and a bus, were seen partially submerged as heavy rain triggered severe waterlogging in parts of the state.

Officials said the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, along with police and other senior officials are present at the spot to monitor the situation. A joint rescue operation has also been launched by teams from Bavla, Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) and Changodar police to evacuate people stranded in floodwaters and move them to safer locations, they said.

Ahmedabad Rural Police have also issued an advisory asked commuters to take alternatives routes to reache their destinations.

District Superintendent of police, Om Prakash Jat has urged commuters travelling from Bagodara to Ahmedabad to use the alternate Expressway route via Vejalka and the Bagodara-Vataman road.

Authorities have appealed to the public to avoid travelling on waterlogged roads and follow instructions issued by the adminitration.

Heavy Rainfall Batters Parts of Gujarat

Parts of Gujarat have been battered by heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging at many places, with people were stuck in traffic jams.

Navsari and Valsad were the worst affected districts followed by Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda Tapi and Dangs where persistent downpour since Wednesday threw normal life out of gear.

Colleges and schools have been shut in all the affected districts.

South Gujarat districts of Valsad, Surat and Navsari received heavy rains since morning, causing flood-like situation in low-lying areas and prompting rescue teams to shift people to safer places.