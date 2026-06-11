Actor Jason Momoa Just Converted 100-Year-Old Harley-Davidson Bikes Into Hybrid

Hollywood star Jason Momoa, recognized for his work in Game of Thrones, Aquaman, and other movies, has converted his vintage Harley-Davidson motorcycles to hybrid models. The conversion is executed by UK-based EV conversion specialist Electrogenic, who have given a new lease of life to three century-old Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Executed to blend vintage design with modern electrification technology. The project is showcased in episode four of On The Roam Season 2 on HBO Max and Discovery+, demonstrating how classic machines can be adapted for more sustainable mobility without compromising their heritage.

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Converted Harley-Davidson Motorcycles

The motorcycles in question include a 1921 Harley-Davidson Model FD, along with two Model JD units from 1924 and 1927. These iconic machines, now approaching 100 years of age, have been converted into either plug-in hybrid setups or fully electric configurations. Notably, the conversion kits used in the builds are not one-off concepts but commercially available products that can be ordered globally.

At the heart of the transformation is an 11 kW hub-mounted electric motor supplied by UK firm Maeving. Integrated into the rear wheel, the motor produces up to 260 Nm of torque, significantly higher than the original engines. This setup not only enhances performance but also introduces a smoother and quieter riding experience, a stark contrast to the mechanical nature of early 20th-century motorcycles.

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The energy for the motor comes from 2.7 kWh battery packs housed within custom-designed panniers that closely resemble the original units. These batteries are removable and can be charged separately or directly on the motorcycle using a standard AC outlet, with a full charge taking around 2.5 hours. Electrogenic has ensured that practicality remains intact, with the panniers still offering usable storage space.

A key highlight of the project is its fully reversible nature. Electrogenic has avoided any structural modifications such as cutting, welding, or drilling, preserving the historical integrity of the motorcycles. This approach is particularly important for collectors and enthusiasts who value originality.

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In the hybrid variants, the electric motor also functions as a starter for the petrol engine, eliminating the need for a traditional kick-starter. Additionally, modern rear disc brakes have been added to improve safety, an important upgrade considering that the original models lacked front braking systems.

Jason Momoa's Reaction

Speaking about the project, Jason Momoa emphasised his interest in sustainable mobility and outdoor living. He noted that the electrified motorcycles offer a unique riding experience, combining the character of a 1920s machine with the refinement of modern electric propulsion.

Jason Momoa also said, "I've ridden on an e-bike before, I've ridden on e-bicycles, I've ridden on e-motorcycles, but the idea of riding on an old (electrified) bike, it was just unlike anything I've experienced. I can have a full conversation with my friend, just going through the mountains... cruising on this old 1920s bike, and totally feeling it's a 1920s bike. It's just a really beautiful experience."