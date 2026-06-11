BMW iX3 Neue Klasse LWB SUV To Offer 800 Km Real-World Range

German luxury carmaker BMW has put its upcoming Neue Klasse-based electric SUV, the iX3 50L xDrive, through a demanding real-world endurance test, claiming a driving range of close to 800 km on a single charge. The test was conducted in China and highlights the capabilities of the brand's next-generation EV architecture, which is expected to arrive in India in the coming years.

BMW states that the iX3 Long Wheelbase prototype completed an approximately 800 km drive around Qinghai Lake, one of China's most demanding long-distance routes. The vehicle reportedly maintained an average energy consumption of 12.6 kWh per 100 km during the drive.

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The test route began in Xining, located at an altitude of about 2,200 metres above sea level, and climbed to elevations nearing 4,000 metres before returning to the starting point. This resulted in a total elevation variation of nearly 2,000 metres, placing considerable stress on the vehicle's battery efficiency and energy management systems.

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Despite these conditions, the iX3 LWB completed the route with around two per cent battery charge remaining. This suggests a potential real-world range of approximately 835 to 840 km under similar test conditions. The drive was carried out in Efficient mode and included varied terrain and surfaces

BMW attributes this performance to its newly developed Energy Master energy management system. The SUV is equipped with a sixth-generation high-voltage battery pack offering a usable capacity of 108.7 kWh. It also features newly developed cylindrical battery cells aimed at improving energy density and overall efficiency.

Additionally, BMW claims that the latest electric drivetrain in the iX3 LWB reduces energy losses by up to 40 per cent compared to its previous-generation systems.

The BMW iX3 Long Wheelbase will be the first production model based on the Neue Klasse platform and will be manufactured at BMW Brilliance Automotive's facility in Shenyang, China. The model is expected to make its way to the Indian market by late 2026 or early 2027, marking the debut of BMW's next-generation EV lineup in the country.