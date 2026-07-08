BMW India Posts Record H1 Sales As EV Demand Surges

BMW Group India has reported its highest-ever first-half sales as demand remained healthy across its core lineup, electric vehicles and lifestyle-oriented models. The company sold 9,075 cars between January and June, up 17 per cent year on year, and said the performance reflected steady demand rather than a one-off spike.

The biggest talking point in the half-year numbers was BMW's electric vehicle momentum. The brand delivered 2,359 EVs in H1, a sharp 78 per cent jump over the same period last year. BMW said EVs accounted for 26 per cent of its total sales in the period, meaning one in every four cars it sold was electric. It also continued to hold the lead in India's luxury EV space with a 69 per cent share, underlining how quickly premium buyers are warming up to battery-powered cars.

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But EVs were only part of the story. BMW's long-wheelbase models remained a clear favourite among buyers who want extra rear-seat comfort without giving up performance. Sales in this category rose 24 per cent to 4,428 units, making up 52 per cent of total volumes. The company's Sports Activity Vehicles, or SAVs, also delivered a strong showing, rising 35 per cent to 5,926 units and contributing 65 per cent of sales.

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The momentum was visible across the broader portfolio too. MINI sold 504 cars in H1, up 70 per cent, helped by strong interest in the new Countryman C and sold-out special editions. BMW Motorrad delivered 2,327 motorcycles in the same period, with the first batch of the new F 450 GS quickly sold out after deliveries began in late June.

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BMW Group India said it launched 11 new products in the first half of the year and has 14 more lined up for the rest of 2026. It is also expanding its retail footprint through Retail.NEXT, with 100 touch points across 40 cities and 19 more outlets planned this year.