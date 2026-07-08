Watch: F1 Driver Ollie Bearman Moved To Tears After Driving Ayrton Senna's 1985 Lotus

Haas F1 driver Ollie Bearman was visibly emotional after getting the rare chance to drive Ayrton Senna's 1985 Lotus 97T at Silverstone. The historic outing, arranged with Sky Sports pundit and former F1 driver Karun Chandhok, turned into a deeply personal moment for the young British racer.

A Special Track Day At Silverstone

The session brought together two generations of Formula 1, with Chandhok and Bearman sharing the cockpit experience of a car that carries enormous weight in motorsport history. The Lotus 97T is best remembered as the machine in which Senna took his first Grand Prix victory at Estoril in Portugal in 1985.

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Senna, widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in F1 history, remains an idol for many current drivers. His influence was reflected in the emotional response the car drew from Bearman, who was trusted with the drive alongside Chandhok at the home of the British Grand Prix.

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The Lotus 97T is also remembered for its black and gold John Player Special livery, one of the most iconic visuals in Formula 1. For many fans, and clearly for the drivers involved, the opportunity to experience it on track carried a sense of history that went beyond a normal demonstration run.

Chandhok Shares The Moment

Chandhok posted images and videos from the day on social media platform 'X', describing it as one of the most memorable experiences he has had at a race track. His caption read: "One of the most special days I have ever had at a race track with Ollie Bearman.

"Getting to drive the 1985 Lotus 97T in which Ayrton Senna won his first ever GP in Estoril.

"Being in the same chassis & seat as Ayrton was a really overwhelming feeling even before the remarkable turbo engine kicked in. What a car! What a day!

"Big thank you to everyone at Classic Lotus, Sky Sports F1 and Silverstone UK for making it happen."

Bearman Shows Gratitude

Sharing the moment on social media, Ollie Bearman said, "Special, special experience and a real privilege to drive this incredible machine."

"A huge thank you to @classicteamlotus for trusting me to drive a few laps (and an extra one...), they will stay with me forever," he added.

Why The Lotus 97T Still Matters

The 1985 Lotus 97T holds a special place in Formula 1 history because it symbolised one of Senna's earliest steps toward greatness. It came during a period when Lotus was still fighting to remain competitive, and Senna's victory helped reinforce the team's relevance in the sport after the death of Colin Chapman.