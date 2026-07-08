Watch: Man Refuses To Let Go Of Car In Flood, Viral Video Leaves Internet Heartbroken

Cars are often viewed as an investment or a mode of transportation. However, for some individuals, they hold emotional significance that goes beyond being just a prized possession. Owners who perceive their vehicles as beloved companions often treat them with the same care they would a family member. A viral video online shows one such owner clinging to his car during a flood, desperately trying to prevent it from being submerged or swept away.

What Happened?

The video begins with a man holding onto the tailgate of a car that is completely submerged in water, giving the initial impression that the door has become detached. Despite this, the man refuses to let go and clings tightly to the vehicle. As the video progresses, a JCB is seen pulling the car from the flood-affected area. The man can later be seen assisting the JCB in the effort to remove the car from the water. Despite being chest-deep in water with the floating car, the person clings to the vehicle to save it.

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Internet's Reaction

The video circulating on social media has amassed millions of views and continues getting more. Social media users have flooded the comment section showing empathy for the owner of the car. Others were left heartbroken, while some netizens appreciated the man's courage and his emotions for his four-wheeler companion.

Car In The Viral Video

The car in the video is the older version of the Tata Nexon EV. While the car is submerged, some of its functions are still working. The lights of the vehicle are still on, while the wipers are still functioning. It seems to be the MY2020 version, which comes with a 30.2 kWh battery pack that offers a range of around 300 km on a single charge. The current version of the electric SUV comes at a starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).