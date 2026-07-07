Roof Collapse At New Jersey Store Amid Heavy Flooding, No Injuries Reported

A BJ's Wholesale Club in Ocean Township, New Jersey, faced a sudden emergency on Monday morning when part of the roof collapsed during heavy flooding, reported CBS News.

The incident happened at around 11:30 am at the store on NJ-35 in the Oakhurst neighborhood, the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office said.

Surveillance video captured the moment the ceiling partially collapsed and heavy flooding entered the store, leaving about a foot of water inside. A large section of the roof fell after it gave way under the weight of the water.

The video showed shoppers inside the bakery section when the collapse happened. A large amount of water rushed into the area and pushed several displays across the floor. One table filled with products was seen hitting and pushing a person who was trying to move away.

Watch Video Here:

Around 27 people were inside the store at the time of the collapse. Authorities said no one was injured.

According to Ocean Township Police Chief Michael Sorrentino, the mass casualty protocol was implemented after police received numerous reports of people being trapped inside the building.

The store was evacuated after the incident. Urban search and rescue crews entered the building with dogs and drones to ensure everyone had safely left. Authorities said no one was injured.

Two people were partially trapped but freed themselves and safely left the store along with everyone else, Ocean Township Sheriff Shaun Golden said in a statement.

Golden said the incident served as yet another reminder that severe weather can rapidly turn dangerous and highly unpredictable.



