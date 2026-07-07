Maharashtra Cop Carries 72-Year-Old Woman On Shoulders During Flood Rescue

A Maharashtra police officer carried a 72-year-old woman on his shoulders through waist-deep floodwaters in the Sarasai area of the Raigad district after a state bus got stranded.

Personnel from the Rasayani Police, with assistance from the Help Foundation, launched a rescue operation and evacuated all eight passengers. Photographs of a police officer carrying the elderly woman and helping her cross the flooded stretch safely have gone viral on social media.

On X, Raigad Police wrote, "Swift action by Rasayani Police helped rescue 8 passengers trapped in an ST bus in the floodwaters. They also safely brought out a 72-year-old elderly woman, setting an exemplary standard of duty consciousness."

According to Rasayani Police Senior Inspector Abhijit Bhujbal, they received an alert that an MSRTC bus was stuck in floodwaters at Sarasai, with passengers trapped inside. The police swung into action, coordinated with volunteers from the Help Foundation and rushed to the spot to begin the rescue operation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state was on high alert as heavy rainfall was expected to continue until July 8. He also warned that Nashik could witness a cloudburst-like spell of rain on Tuesday.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Monday advised private companies in Mumbai to allow employees to work from home wherever possible.

In an advisory, the SDMA said a red and orange alert had been issued for parts of the Konkan and coastal districts on July 6 and 7 due to the possibility of very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court also relaxed attendance rules for its staff because of the weather. In an office order, the Registrar General said that, on the directions of the Acting Chief Justice, ministerial officers and staff who live in distant areas and are unable to reach the court due to heavy rain will not be marked absent.

Schools and colleges in Mumbai also remained closed on Monday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert.

