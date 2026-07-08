"Did Wrong, Was Punished": Bengal Rape-Murder Accused's Mother On His Encounter

Killed in a police encounter, the man accused of rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in the Baruipur suburb of Kolkata will not get a final send-off at his house. The reason is simple: Prabhas Mondal hasn't died doing a good deed, and his parents don't want his body to enter their house even for one last time.

His mother, Sandhya Mondal, said her son got what he deserved and that she would like to be kept out of formalities now on.

"My son has been punished for what he did. I won't accept his body. I won't bring his body back to our house. He has not done anything good. He did wrong and has been punished. Kill him or do whatever you want. I have no objections," she told news agency ANI.

She had even refused to go to the hospital when two policemen came to inform her about her son's death, since she had an ailing and bedridden husband at home, she said.

"I told them to go ahead and do whatever they want, as I have no objections," the mother added.

Read: Key Accused In Rape-Murder Of 11-Year-Old In Bengal Killed In Encounter

Prabhas Mondal was shot last night while trying to snatch a policeman's revolver in a bid to escape custody during the reconstruction of the crime scene, sources had said.

He had allegedly lured the minor girl to a secluded place and gang-raped her along with two others before stuffing her alive in a sack and throwing in a pond, the investigation has revealed.

The girl's body was recovered from the pond on Sunday after the locals identified Mondal and handed him over to the cops. Two others, Ananda Sardar and Dibakar Sardar, were also arrested.

They had confessed to the crime, sources said.

The girl's autopsy report has confirmed sexual assault and revealed a severe head injury and injuries to her private parts, besides bite and scratch marks across her body.