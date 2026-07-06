Video: People Use Rope To Pull Patient's Car From Floodwaters In Maharashtra

Torrential rains have disrupted normal life across Maharashtra, causing widespread waterlogging and flood-like conditions in several districts.

While Mumbai remains under a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), neighbouring Palghar district has witnessed multiple rain-related emergencies, including a dramatic rescue of three people from a car stranded in floodwaters.

A car carrying three people, including a patient, got trapped in floodwaters in Palghar on Monday following heavy rainfall.

Residents of the nearby villages entered the floodwaters and safely rescued the people despite the dangerous conditions. The patient was later shifted in an ambulance and taken for treatment via an alternative route.

In the video, around eight to 10 people can be seen using ropes to pull the stranded car to safety.

Rain Damage Reported In Palghar, Thane

Heavy rain and strong winds also caused damage in other parts of Palghar district. Officials said tin-roofed sheds were blown away and trees were uprooted at a residential school. However, all 350 students at the institution were reported safe.

Rescue teams and civic authorities remained on high alert across Palghar and neighbouring Thane district as floodwaters entered several low-lying homes.

Mumbai and surrounding areas have been receiving very heavy rainfall over the past few days, leading to waterlogged roads and disruption to normal life.

Several tree-fall incidents have also been reported. At least three people, including a schoolboy, have died in rain-related incidents since June 30. The 11-year-old boy was killed after a tree uprooted and fell on a moving school bus.

Six Tourists Rescued From Tandulwadi Fort

In a separate rain-related incident earlier this month, six tourists were rescued after they got lost and stranded on Tandulwadi Fort in Palghar district.

According to police, the group comprising four men and two women from Nalasopara, Virar and Dahanu had gone on an excursion to the fort on July 3.

While descending, they lost their way due to torrential rain, heavy fog and slippery tracks and became stranded in a dense forest area.

After receiving a distress call through the 112 emergency helpline on July 4, a team from the police station launched a search and rescue operation.