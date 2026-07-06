Video: Roof Collapses At Ratnagiri Railway Station In Maharashtra Amid Heavy Rain

A portion of the roof at Ratnagiri railway station collapsed amid heavy rain last night as monsoon mayhem continues in Maharashtra. There was no casualty. Visuals showed a 50-foot section of the roof lying on the floor on the outer area of the station.

A major tragedy was averted since there was minimal movement in the area at the time of collapse due to bad weather.

Questions are now being raised over alleged substandard construction since the station was renovated only two years ago. The renovation was done by an agency engaged by the Public Works Department.

A roof leakage had occurred last year, leading to widespread public outrage over the poor quality of the work.

A relentless monsoon has submerged Maharashtra, throwing life out of gear across Mumbai, the entire Konkan belt, central Maharashtra, and the Vidarbha regions. Flooding, collapses, and landslides have been reported from across the state. The meteorological body has issued red alerts in several regions, shutting down schools and issuing stay-at-home advisories.

Local train delays have paralysed Mumbai while landslides have shut down the Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Goa corridors.

Inputs by Rakesh Gudekar