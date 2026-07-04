July School Holidays 2026: Check State-Wise List Of School Closures And Revised Timings

The July School Holidays 2026 schedule has been updated in several states as state governments and district administrations respond to extreme weather conditions and important public holidays. While northern parts of the country continue to experience heatwave conditions, several western regions are witnessing heavy rainfall due to the monsoon. In response, authorities have announced school closures, summer vacations, and revised school timings to ensure student safety. Below is a state-wise overview of the latest July School Holidays 2026 announcements.

State-Wise July School Holidays 2026

Several states have announced holidays and vacations during July due to weather-related conditions.

In Jammu and Kashmir, all government and recognised private schools up to the higher secondary level in the Kashmir Valley will remain closed from July 6 to July 19 following the announcement of a two-week summer vacation due to the prevailing heatwave.

In Maharashtra, the district administrations of Palghar and Raigad declared a school holiday on July 2 after heavy rainfall affected normal life. The holiday applied to primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, while teaching and non-teaching staff were instructed to remain available for official duties.

The West Bengal government has also declared July 6 as a public holiday to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. Schools, colleges, and government offices across the state are expected to remain closed.

List of School Holidays in July 2026

Date Holiday/Occasion States Where Schools May Remain Closed July 5, 12, 19, 26 Sundays All States and Union Territories July 16 Rath Yatra Odisha, West Bengal, Manipur, and other regions observing the festival July 16 Harela Uttarakhand (subject to state notification) July 29 Guru Purnima Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and other notified states July 31 Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day Punjab

July School Holidays 2026: Revised School Timings and Festival Holidays

Apart from school holidays, some regions have introduced revised class timings due to adverse weather conditions.

In Noida, schools have been directed to conduct classes for Classes 1 to 8 only during morning hours until further orders. The revised timings have been implemented to minimise students' exposure to high daytime temperatures.

In Odisha, educational institutions are expected to remain closed on July 16 on account of Rath Yatra, subject to local administration notifications. The festival attracts a large number of devotees, and local authorities may impose restrictions or declare holidays in affected districts.

Students and parents are advised to monitor official notifications issued by their respective state education departments and district administrations for the latest July School Holidays 2026 updates, as additional holidays or revised school timings may be announced depending on weather conditions or local administrative requirements.