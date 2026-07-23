Jammu And Kashmir School Holidays Extended Till July 26 Due To Heavy Rain Alert

School Holiday 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the summer vacation for all government and recognised private schools in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zones of Jammu Division till July 26, 2026, in view of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast of widespread rainfall across the region. Schools, which were earlier scheduled to reopen on July 20, will now resume classes on Monday, July 27.

The decision was announced by Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo through a post on X, where she said, "Keeping the safety and well-being of students, teachers and their families as our foremost priority," the summer vacation has been extended until July 26. She also confirmed that "Schools will now reopen on Monday, 27th July, 2026."

The decision was taken as the administration shifted its focus from the recent heatwave to the heavy rainfall expected over the next few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread rainfall is likely across Jammu, Kashmir and nearby areas between July 22 and July 24, prompting the government to take precautionary measures.

In her message, the Education Minister urged residents to remain cautious during the adverse weather conditions. She appealed to the public, saying, "I request everyone to stay safe, remain vigilant, and follow the advisories issued by the concerned authorities. Wishing everyone good health and safety."

Schools across the region had initially closed for summer vacations from July 6 due to intense heatwave conditions. The latest extension means students will remain at home for another week before academic activities resume. Authorities have advised parents, students and school managements to follow official government updates and weather advisories until normal school operations resume.