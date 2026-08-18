Would Prajakta Koli Leave Everything for Love? Her <i>Operation Safed Sagar</i> Answer Is Unexpected

Not every creator sees a dream take shape as tangibly as it did for one of YouTube's greatest sensations - Prajakta Koli, who calls herself 'Mostly Sane'. Her journey began in 2015, and her breakout role as Dimple in Netflix's Mismatched lifted her into a wave of success. What makes it sweeter is how she built it brick by brick - and how it paid off.

The actress is currently in the spotlight thanks to Netflix once again, with Operation Safed Sagar, a series that has taken over social media with aplomb.

With Operation Safed Sagar, Prajakta Koli turned the tables. It was a kind of unshackling, as she broke free from the mould of the 'funny' hopeless romantic to embody the emotional anchor her character Madhavi Reddy demanded - stepping into the role of an air force officer's wife.

There's a stillness in the way she approaches Mrs Madhavi Reddy, partner of fighter pilot Flying Officer C.H. Bal Reddy (Mihir Ahuja). In a story as sensitive as Operation Safed Sagar, which takes us back into the world of frontline fighter pilots, military officers' wives often serve as the emotional backbone. Their sacrifices and strength become characters in themselves in this high-stakes world. Against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, Prajakta's portrayal made a big impact in limited screen time, reminding us of the unseen magic behind the scenes - as any good show should.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Prajakta Koli opens up about whether the instant and immense success of Operation Safed Sagar came as a surprise. A hopeless romantic off screen, she also addressed whether Madhavi's impulsiveness in the name of love is something she relates to.

'I Will Go All Out For Love'

In the early episodes, it's easy to judge Madhavi's choices as someone in love with an Indian Air Force officer. She makes the bold decision to leave everything behind when pressured into marriage, running straight to the military squadron to be with the love of her life - without hesitation.

Prajakta reflects, "Honestly, in my personal life, I cannot leave my parents. I can never. But not everyone feels the same. If you find someone who makes your life beautiful, maybe you would. Perhaps not to the extent of leaving everything behind, but a little bit. I'm also someone who, if I'm in love, will go all out."

The One Who Manifests Romantic Proposals

Prajakta seems to have a knack for manifesting the most romantic proposals. She did it in Mismatched, she's had it in real life with her partner of 12 years, Vrishank, and she let history repeat itself in Operation Safed Sagar.

One of the most heartfelt moments in the series is when Madhavi sits inside a fighter jet, overwhelmed by the sheer power of the machine, and Bal Reddy proposes to her. His line - that he can love his jet in the air and her on the ground - beautifully centres love, understanding, and patience in a story that demands it.

Prajakta recalls, "When I read the script and met the makers, the first thing they said was, 'Prajakta, you'll get to sit in a MiG-21.' I was stunned. Then I read the proposal scene, which I thought was so beautiful. The way Sethu Sir shot it - I looked forward to that scene for days. We filmed it at golden hour in a hangar, and I remember it clear as day. I'm crazy about fighter jets, so when I told Vrishank, he flipped. Sitting inside that jet gave me goosebumps. It was overwhelming to realise I was inside a weapon, one that has flown countless times to protect or defend. But the way the scene was set up made it incredibly beautiful."

'No Fights Before A Sortie'

One scene that captures the calm Prajakta brings to her role is when Madhavi learns the unspoken rule among officer wives, "No fights before a sortie." Spouses avoid arguments before missions, knowing that distractions can compromise the sharp focus needed in the air.

Prajakta explains, "As a civilian, it's impossible to understand where officer wives find their strength. Madhavi is also a civilian, unlike Alka ma'am, who has lived this life for years. In that scene, we were on opposite ends of the spectrum but feeling the same thing - two women in love, wanting happy lives with their partners. The vulnerability came out not as rebellion or questioning, but as genuine curiosity about what this life means and how to navigate it."

Of Kargil Memories

Operation Safed Sagar is not the first project set against the backdrop of the Kargil War, but its realism gives it an edge. Asked if the team expected such a response, Prajakta admits she'd be lying if she said they didn't.

She explains, "From day one, the intention was pure - to tell the story of a hero the way it deserves to be told. It didn't need fluff or choreographed stunts. When Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja ejected and landed in enemy territory, the way it was shown - running, falling down a hill - felt real. Heroic without being staged. That perspective changed everything."

She smiles, saying the Indian Air Force being on board validated the dignity with which they wanted to tell the story. Audience reactions only reinforced her belief that good intent yields good results.

As for her own memories of the Kargil War, she recalls, "I was six years old. I don't remember much, just the news. For people my age and younger, we've learnt about it through shows and films. That's why I'm glad Operation Safed Sagar exists - it will be the way kids today learn."

And with that, she signs off, already preparing to bring closure to a role that has become her identity - Dimple, logging in for the final season of Mismatched. Until then, Madhavi remains with us to cherish, and perhaps beyond.

ALSO READ | Operation Safed Sagar Review: Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill Lead A Razor-Sharp War Drama Without Bloodlust